Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Stake Lifted by Verity & Verity LLC

Verity & Verity LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 64.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE NVO traded up $1.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $114.69. The company had a trading volume of 10,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,735. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $87.19 and a 52 week high of $122.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.24.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 72.67%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

NVO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $750.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $682.43.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

