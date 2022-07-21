NTB Financial Corp Buys New Position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

NTB Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth $384,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 10,412 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth $1,547,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 49,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. 70.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $14.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $11.64 and a 1 year high of $20.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.84.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is -257.53%.

PMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jonestrading decreased their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.03.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.