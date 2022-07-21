NTB Financial Corp Lowers Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

NTB Financial Corp trimmed its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. NTB Financial Corp’s holdings in McKesson were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 76,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter worth $5,782,000. Finally, Beck Bode LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter worth $1,502,000. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.20, for a total transaction of $468,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,114,932.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 4,192 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.16, for a total value of $1,363,070.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,907,758.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,535 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.20, for a total value of $468,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,114,932.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,066 shares of company stock valued at $25,516,425 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McKesson Price Performance

NYSE MCK opened at $326.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $46.89 billion, a PE ratio of 45.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $321.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $299.02. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $186.61 and a 1-year high of $339.94.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.06 by ($0.23). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 538.84% and a net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $66.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 23.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on McKesson from $352.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on McKesson to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen increased their price target on McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Cowen increased their price target on McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on McKesson from $280.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.69.

About McKesson

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.