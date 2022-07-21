NTB Financial Corp Lowers Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

NTB Financial Corp lessened its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. NTB Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,901,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,044,000 after buying an additional 171,744 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,445,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,037,000 after purchasing an additional 478,324 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 57.5% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,161,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $209,861,000 after purchasing an additional 424,039 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,104,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $188,775,000 after purchasing an additional 13,402 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 974,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,685,000 after purchasing an additional 13,068 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $158.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $168.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.79. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $158.02 and a twelve month high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

