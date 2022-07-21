NTB Financial Corp Makes New Investment in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

NTB Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 637 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.8% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 62,414 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Mendel Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 33.1% during the first quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 57.3% during the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 5,734 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 86.3% during the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GS opened at $321.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $302.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $329.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $110.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.39. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.84 and a 1 year high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.61 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $11.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 27.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $15.02 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 18.09%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 451,401 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $9,244,692.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,996,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,880,885.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,320,622 shares of company stock worth $25,684,252. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GS. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $418.00 to $354.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.92.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

