NTB Financial Corp Raises Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

NTB Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 100.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,572 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of NTB Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. NTB Financial Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $46.81 on Thursday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $43.02 and a 1-year high of $57.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.27 and a 200-day moving average of $50.34.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

