Nucleus Vision Price Tops $0.0020 (NCASH)

Nucleus Vision (NCASH) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. Nucleus Vision has a market capitalization of $14.62 million and $984,880.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nucleus Vision has traded flat against the dollar. One Nucleus Vision coin can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

About Nucleus Vision

NCASH is a coin. Its launch date was November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,209,317,639 coins. Nucleus Vision’s official website is nucleus.vision. The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nucleus Vision’s official message board is medium.com/@NucleusVision.

Buying and Selling Nucleus Vision

According to CryptoCompare, “Nucleus Vision is an IoT-based, contactless identification system that empowers retailers to identify and better serve their customers. Nucleus Vision intends to bridge the gap between the online and offline retail world by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. NCASH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Nucleus Vision's ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nucleus Vision should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nucleus Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

