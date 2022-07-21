Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) Short Interest Down 24.4% in June

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a drop of 24.4% from the June 15th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE NAZ traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.92. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,531. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.56. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $16.25.
Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%.
About Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.
