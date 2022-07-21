Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) Short Interest Down 24.4% in June

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a drop of 24.4% from the June 15th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NAZ traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.92. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,531. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.56. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $16.25.

Get Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund

About Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 231.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 24,984 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,583 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,927 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,106 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 5,353 shares during the period. 11.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.