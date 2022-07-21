Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the June 15th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Trading Down 0.6 %

NXP stock opened at $14.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.37. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 1 year low of $13.17 and a 1 year high of $17.79.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0455 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 48.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

