Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Given New $63.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

NVEI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on Nuvei from $82.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Nuvei from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Nuvei from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Nuvei from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised their price target on Nuvei from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $82.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVEI opened at $36.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.53 and its 200 day moving average is $54.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Nuvei has a fifty-two week low of $29.11 and a fifty-two week high of $140.23.

Nuvei ( NASDAQ:NVEI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $214.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.32 million. The firm’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Nuvei will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nuvei during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,407,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvei in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,908,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Nuvei during the fourth quarter valued at $1,125,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvei in the fourth quarter worth $1,061,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Nuvei during the fourth quarter valued at $718,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.45% of the company’s stock.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

