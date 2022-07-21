NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Position Lessened by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 835 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $3,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA increased its position in shares of NVR by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 47 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in NVR by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 67 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NVR by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in NVR by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 17 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of NVR by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NVR shares. StockNews.com upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on NVR from $5,400.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on NVR from $4,650.00 to $4,145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of NVR from $4,900.00 to $4,330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,418.75.

NVR Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $4,442.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3,576.01 and a 1-year high of $5,982.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4,203.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $4,646.84.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $116.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $100.47 by $16.09. NVR had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 47.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $63.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 536.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

