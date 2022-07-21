NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Acquired by Gamble Jones Investment Counsel

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 43.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in NVR were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVR. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of NVR by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 231 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,596,000. Sepio Capital LP raised its position in shares of NVR by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 196 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 97.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on NVR. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of NVR from $4,650.00 to $4,145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of NVR from $4,900.00 to $4,330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of NVR from $5,400.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,418.75.

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $4,442.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3,576.01 and a 52-week high of $5,982.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4,203.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4,646.84.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $116.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $100.47 by $16.09. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 47.99% and a net margin of 15.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $63.21 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 536.61 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

