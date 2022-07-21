Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) Receives $188.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $188.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Oasis Petroleum to $225.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $207.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

Insider Activity at Oasis Petroleum

In other Oasis Petroleum news, Director Samantha Holroyd sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,310,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in Oasis Petroleum by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 8,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Oasis Petroleum by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:OAS opened at $109.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.23. Oasis Petroleum has a 1 year low of $79.31 and a 1 year high of $181.34.

Oasis Petroleum Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $15.00 per share. This is a positive change from Oasis Petroleum’s previous dividend of $2.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. Oasis Petroleum’s payout ratio is 5.64%.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

As of July 1, 2022, Oasis Petroleum Inc was acquired by Whiting Petroleum Corporation, in a reverse merger transaction. Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States.

Featured Stories

