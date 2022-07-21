Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $22.66

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.66 and traded as low as $20.25. Oconee Federal Financial shares last traded at $22.35, with a volume of 4,802 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Oconee Federal Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $125.38 million, a P/E ratio of 32.39 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.66 and its 200 day moving average is $23.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Oconee Federal Financial ( NASDAQ:OFED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The savings and loans company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oconee Federal Financial had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Oconee Federal Financial’s payout ratio is 57.97%.

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. operates as a holding company for Oconee Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides various banking products and services in the Oconee County area of northwestern South Carolina and the northeast area of Georgia. It offers deposit products, including demand, NOW, money market, savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

