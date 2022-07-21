Oddz Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $590,503.00 (ODDZ)

Oddz (ODDZ) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 21st. Oddz has a total market cap of $1.37 million and $590,503.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oddz coin can currently be purchased for $0.0229 or 0.00000101 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Oddz has traded up 14.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004397 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.48 or 0.00393406 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001561 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00022019 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00016136 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001734 BTC.

About Oddz

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,949,281 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance.

Buying and Selling Oddz

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oddz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oddz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

