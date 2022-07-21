Oddz Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $590,503.00 (ODDZ)

Oddz (ODDZ) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 21st. Oddz has a total market cap of $1.37 million and $590,503.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oddz coin can currently be purchased for $0.0229 or 0.00000101 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Oddz has traded up 14.7% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004397 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.48 or 0.00393406 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001561 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00022019 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00016136 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001734 BTC.
About Oddz
Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,949,281 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance.
Buying and Selling Oddz
