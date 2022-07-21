ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.78-0.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.46. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$2.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.04 billion. ODP also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.10-4.50 EPS.

ODP Stock Up 0.4 %

ODP opened at $36.04 on Thursday. ODP has a fifty-two week low of $28.85 and a fifty-two week high of $48.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.36 and a 200-day moving average of $41.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 1.87.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter. ODP had a positive return on equity of 13.58% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that ODP will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of ODP

Separately, StockNews.com raised ODP from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODP. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of ODP by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of ODP by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,569 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its holdings in shares of ODP by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 31,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ODP by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of ODP by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 10,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

About ODP

(Get Rating)

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in two divisions, Business Solutions and Retail. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Read More

