Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.55

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share on Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 22nd.

Office Properties Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 31.6% per year over the last three years. Office Properties Income Trust has a dividend payout ratio of -301.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Office Properties Income Trust to earn $4.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.9%.

Shares of NASDAQ OPI opened at $20.55 on Thursday. Office Properties Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $30.49. The stock has a market cap of $995.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.71 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.23.

Office Properties Income Trust ( NASDAQ:OPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($1.55). Office Properties Income Trust had a negative net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $147.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.12 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,055,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,276,000 after purchasing an additional 95,828 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 11.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,188,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,031,000 after buying an additional 333,567 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 40.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,478,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,052,000 after buying an additional 424,364 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 5.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 873,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,471,000 after buying an additional 46,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 750,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,299,000 after buying an additional 14,056 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

