Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Trading Up 5.2%

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating)’s share price rose 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.71 and last traded at $15.71. Approximately 1,097 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 229,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.94.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 5.15. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.19 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.78.

Olink Holding AB (publ) ( NASDAQ:OLK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.14 million. Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 34.81%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Olink Holding AB will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 174.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 4,493 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 4th quarter valued at $178,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the first quarter worth $209,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the first quarter worth $643,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 4th quarter valued at $668,000. 28.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.

