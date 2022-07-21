Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH trimmed its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 606,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 84,984 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.29% of Omnicom Group worth $51,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 200,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,725,000 after acquiring an additional 102,237 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Omnicom Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 58,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Omnicom Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 462,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,876,000 after buying an additional 4,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management grew its position in Omnicom Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 30,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total value of $147,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,977.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $106.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.80.

Shares of Omnicom Group stock traded down $1.42 on Thursday, hitting $68.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,645. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.31 and a 52-week high of $91.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.99. The company has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.82.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 38.26%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 45.83%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

