Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 38.26%. Omnicom Group’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Shares of OMC opened at $70.06 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.99. Omnicom Group has a 12-month low of $61.31 and a 12-month high of $91.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

OMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $106.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Macquarie lowered shares of Omnicom Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.80.

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total value of $147,972.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,784 shares in the company, valued at $761,977.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omnicom Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 77.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 116.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the first quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the first quarter worth about $237,000. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Omnicom Group

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.