OneLedger (OLT) Price Hits $0.0083 on Exchanges

OneLedger (OLT) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. During the last seven days, OneLedger has traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar. OneLedger has a market cap of $4.19 million and approximately $316,782.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OneLedger coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OneLedger Profile

OneLedger is a coin. It was first traded on June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 506,936,797 coins. The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech and its Facebook page is accessible here. OneLedger’s official website is oneledger.io. OneLedger’s official message board is medium.com/@OneLedger.

Buying and Selling OneLedger

According to CryptoCompare, “OneLedger is a universal blockchain protocol that enables cross-chain interaction between applications and businesses. OneLedger enables entrepeuners to focus on building their business application through OneLedger modularization tools, which will communicate with OneLedger protocol using its API gateway. This mechanism will allow businesses applications to interact with different public and private blockchains synchronously through corresponding side chains implemented in OneLedger platform. OLT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the OneLedger platform. Users, including businesses, need to pay a network fee to nodes to use any services on the OneLedger platform. They can either acquire OLT tokens from other token holders, or they can run a node themselves to start acquiring tokens to reuse for business use cases. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using U.S. dollars.

