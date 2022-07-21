Ontology Gas (ONG) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $7.29 Million

Ontology Gas (ONG) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 21st. One Ontology Gas coin can now be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00001663 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ontology Gas has traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ontology Gas has a market cap of $118.51 million and $7.29 million worth of Ontology Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ontology Gas alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22,683.86 or 0.99972528 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004408 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00007321 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004405 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003873 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Ontology Gas Profile

ONG is a coin. Ontology Gas’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 313,971,389 coins. The official message board for Ontology Gas is medium.com/ontologynetwork. Ontology Gas’ official Twitter account is @OneName_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ontology Gas is ont.io. The Reddit community for Ontology Gas is https://reddit.com/r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ontology Gas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Former onG.social, SoMee.Social is a decentralized social media platform based on both Ethereum and Waves platforms. More information will be updated as soon as it is available. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology Gas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ontology Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ontology Gas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.