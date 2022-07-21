Opal (OPAL) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $72.00

Opal (OPAL) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. Opal has a market cap of $45,583.89 and $72.00 worth of Opal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Opal coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Opal has traded down 8.6% against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Astar (ASTR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000188 BTC.
- Stratis (STRAX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003090 BTC.
- Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000724 BTC.
- Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000587 BTC.
- CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001745 BTC.
- DeepOnion (ONION) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000244 BTC.
- BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Trisolaris (TRI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000142 BTC.
- Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001678 BTC.
- Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 33.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00012520 BTC.
Opal Profile
Opal is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Opal’s total supply is 15,156,364 coins. Opal’s official Twitter account is @OpalCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Opal’s official website is www.opal-coin.com.
Buying and Selling Opal
