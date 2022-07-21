OptionRoom (ROOM) Price Hits $0.0218 on Top Exchanges

OptionRoom (ROOM) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 21st. In the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded 16% higher against the U.S. dollar. One OptionRoom coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0218 or 0.00000096 BTC on exchanges. OptionRoom has a market cap of $272,329.02 and approximately $79,793.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004397 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 30.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.48 or 0.00393406 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001561 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00022019 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00016136 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001734 BTC.
About OptionRoom
OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room.
Buying and Selling OptionRoom
Receive News & Updates for OptionRoom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OptionRoom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.