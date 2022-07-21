Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Shares Sold by Excalibur Management Corp

Excalibur Management Corp reduced its position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,601 shares during the period. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Organon & Co. by 794.5% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 193,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,887,000 after buying an additional 171,721 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $248,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Organon & Co. by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 77,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after buying an additional 22,051 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in Organon & Co. by 14.8% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 203,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,120,000 after buying an additional 26,298 shares during the period. 70.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of NYSE:OGN traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $31.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,074. Organon & Co. has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $39.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.45.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.34. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 103.33% and a net margin of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

