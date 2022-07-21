Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Sunday.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ormat Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.00.

Ormat Technologies Stock Performance

Ormat Technologies stock opened at $79.69 on Friday. Ormat Technologies has a 12-month low of $60.32 and a 12-month high of $88.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.31.

Ormat Technologies Announces Dividend

Ormat Technologies ( NYSE:ORA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $183.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.20 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 3.70%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Isaac Angel sold 9,502 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total value of $777,833.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,242,883.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ormat Technologies news, Director Dan Falk sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total transaction of $139,961.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,095.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Isaac Angel sold 9,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total transaction of $777,833.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,242,883.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,161 shares of company stock valued at $3,338,965. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORA. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 451 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 286.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 660 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

