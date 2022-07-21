Oxford Metrics (LON:OMG) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $101.21

Oxford Metrics plc (LON:OMG – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 101.21 ($1.21) and traded as low as GBX 100 ($1.20). Oxford Metrics shares last traded at GBX 102.50 ($1.23), with a volume of 360,990 shares trading hands.

Oxford Metrics Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of £124.46 million and a P/E ratio of 4,990.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 97.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 101.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oxford Metrics

In other Oxford Metrics news, insider David Deacon sold 179,026 shares of Oxford Metrics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 102 ($1.22), for a total value of £182,606.52 ($218,298.29).

About Oxford Metrics

Oxford Metrics plc provides software for infrastructure asset management and motion measurement. It operates through Vicon Group and Yotta Group segments. The Vicon Group segment engages in the development, production, and sale of computer software and equipment for the engineering, entertainment, and life science markets.

