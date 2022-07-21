Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Purchased by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,090 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,093 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks makes up approximately 1.9% of Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $113,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 205 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 499 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,004 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.56, for a total value of $476,983.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,462.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.56, for a total value of $476,983.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,462.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,159,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,170 shares of company stock valued at $419,382,287 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

PANW stock traded down $3.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $500.24. 8,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,196,844. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $358.37 and a 52-week high of $640.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $496.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $531.71.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 57.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PANW. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $675.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $650.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $628.88.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

