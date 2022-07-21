Parachute (PAR) Price Tops $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

Parachute (PAR) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 21st. In the last week, Parachute has traded 32.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Parachute coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Parachute has a market capitalization of $444,715.37 and approximately $38,855.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00031224 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000095 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00007405 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Parachute Coin Profile

PAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 878,599,675 coins. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken. Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken.

Buying and Selling Parachute

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

