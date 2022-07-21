Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PGRE. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paramount Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paramount Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.75.

NYSE PGRE opened at $7.50 on Wednesday. Paramount Group has a 1 year low of $6.76 and a 1 year high of $11.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.19.

Paramount Group ( NYSE:PGRE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21). Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paramount Group will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.078 dividend. This is a boost from Paramount Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is -619.88%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Paramount Group during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Paramount Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Paramount Group by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Paramount Group by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 4,569 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.34% of the company’s stock.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

