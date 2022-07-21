Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Acquires 2,337 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 97.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 99.2% during the 1st quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,838,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,105,000 after buying an additional 3,903,057 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $255,033,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,342,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,159,000 after buying an additional 1,665,976 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,555,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,611,000 after buying an additional 1,381,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,510,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,364,000 after buying an additional 1,327,507 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $46.81 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.27 and a 200 day moving average of $50.34. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $43.02 and a 52 week high of $57.49.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.