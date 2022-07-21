Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Acquires New Position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 39,610 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFT. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 49,665 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Finally, Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $939,000.

Get Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust alerts:

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of EFT opened at $11.80 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 52-week low of $11.47 and a 52-week high of $15.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.09.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Increases Dividend

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

(Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.