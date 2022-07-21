Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Cuts Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,021 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,458,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,676,462,000 after purchasing an additional 477,354 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,878,990 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $746,027,000 after acquiring an additional 560,536 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,480,995 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $701,101,000 after acquiring an additional 298,927 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,450,586 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $699,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth about $508,995,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $132,405.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,403.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of DHI stock opened at $73.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.97. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.25 and a 12-month high of $110.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 16.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.14 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 6.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet cut D.R. Horton from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $82.50 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.54.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

