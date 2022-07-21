Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $334,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI cut its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,458 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USMV. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,999,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,740,000 after buying an additional 858,585 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,886,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,391,000 after buying an additional 6,568,960 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,739,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,153,000 after buying an additional 723,835 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,143,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,364,000 after buying an additional 456,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,031,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,353,000 after buying an additional 48,533 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $71.34 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.12.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.