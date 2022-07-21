Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $852,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI cut its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC now owns 20,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Truefg LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 8,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 50,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $59.28 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.58.

