Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Increases Stock Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,975 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,160 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at $15.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.23. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1-year low of $15.27 and a 1-year high of $26.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.12 and a 200-day moving average of $21.14. The company has a market capitalization of $27.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.40.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This is an increase from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on GOLD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays cut their price target on Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James set a $31.00 price target on Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$41.00 to C$35.25 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.14.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

