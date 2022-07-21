Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Makes New $591,000 Investment in iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 27.3% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 26.9% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 21,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Regional Banks ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares US Regional Banks ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 37.6% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 58,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,457,000 after acquiring an additional 16,038 shares in the last quarter.

iShares US Regional Banks ETF Price Performance

IAT stock opened at $51.61 on Thursday. iShares US Regional Banks ETF has a 12 month low of $47.50 and a 12 month high of $69.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.55.

