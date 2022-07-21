Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,800 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EUFN. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Solstein Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 116,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 21,975 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 119,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after buying an additional 28,032 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:EUFN opened at $15.14 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.29. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a one year low of $14.36 and a one year high of $21.94.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.67 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

