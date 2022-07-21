Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PSN. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Parsons from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial downgraded Parsons from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.20.

Get Parsons alerts:

Parsons Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:PSN opened at $41.43 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.07 and a 200-day moving average of $36.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 60.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Parsons has a 52-week low of $29.25 and a 52-week high of $41.84.

Institutional Trading of Parsons

Parsons ( NYSE:PSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $949.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.54 million. Parsons had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Parsons will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in Parsons by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 9,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its position in Parsons by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 73,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Parsons during the fourth quarter valued at $52,473,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Parsons by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 21,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 7,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Parsons during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parsons Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.