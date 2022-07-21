Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$19.58.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PSI. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$23.00 price target (up previously from C$22.00) on shares of Pason Systems in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays increased their price target on Pason Systems from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Pason Systems from C$15.25 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Pason Systems from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Pason Systems from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

Shares of PSI stock opened at C$14.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.37. Pason Systems has a fifty-two week low of C$7.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Pason Systems ( TSE:PSI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$74.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$70.01 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pason Systems will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.98%.

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

