Patriot Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 115.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.01 on Thursday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.95 and a fifty-two week high of $110.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.21.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.077 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

