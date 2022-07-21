Patriot Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in Novartis by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $84.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $186.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $79.09 and a twelve month high of $95.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 44.31% and a return on equity of 21.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NVS shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price target on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.33.

Novartis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.