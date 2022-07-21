Patriot Investment Management Inc. Has $372,000 Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. cut its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 60.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on SO. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.80.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $1,045,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,309,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 43,500 shares of company stock worth $3,183,910 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SO stock opened at $70.94 on Thursday. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $60.99 and a 1 year high of $77.24. The company has a market cap of $75.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.07 and a 200 day moving average of $70.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Southern had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Southern’s payout ratio is 125.93%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

