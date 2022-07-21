Patriot Investment Management Inc. Has $542,000 Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,064 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UNH. State Street Corp lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,559,868 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,877,432,000 after purchasing an additional 869,827 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,342,468 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,713,058,000 after acquiring an additional 790,219 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,618,069 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,821,210,000 after acquiring an additional 189,864 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,015,163 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,531,154,000 after acquiring an additional 257,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $4,478,185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total value of $6,005,390.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,559 shares in the company, valued at $40,415,496.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total value of $6,005,390.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,415,496.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III purchased 89 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $504.32 per share, with a total value of $44,884.48. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,678,138.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,649 shares of company stock worth $9,071,142 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $519.47 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $383.12 and a one year high of $553.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $495.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $494.45.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 34.46%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $549.00 to $556.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $572.74.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

