Patriot Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 764 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1,151.4% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Mizuho cut their price target on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.0 %

In other news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $2,008,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,100.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mondelez International stock opened at $61.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.63 and a 1-year high of $69.47. The company has a market cap of $85.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.90.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.10. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 47.14%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

