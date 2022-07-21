Patriot Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 30,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.7% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 24,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 270,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. 40.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PLTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.27.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 8.2 %

PLTR opened at $10.11 on Thursday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.44 and a 52-week high of $29.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.41.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $446.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.51 million. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 12.04% and a negative net margin of 30.25%. Palantir Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 22,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $182,007.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 697,704 shares in the company, valued at $5,602,563.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.89, for a total value of $101,141.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,960,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,432,649.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 22,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $182,007.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 697,704 shares in the company, valued at $5,602,563.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 197,382 shares of company stock worth $1,802,483. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

