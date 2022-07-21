Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Shares Gap Down to $14.30

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.30, but opened at $13.72. Patterson-UTI Energy shares last traded at $13.31, with a volume of 43,678 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PTEN shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.75 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.43.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Down 7.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 35.49%. The firm had revenue of $509.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.08 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. Patterson-UTI Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 111.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is currently -5.71%.

Insider Activity at Patterson-UTI Energy

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, SVP Seth David Wexler sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 323,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,498,089. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, SVP Seth David Wexler sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 323,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,498,089. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $1,437,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,201,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,633,744.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 543,333 shares of company stock valued at $8,934,161 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patterson-UTI Energy

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTEN. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 234.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

