Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Acquires 17,399 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 189.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,399 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 21,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 405,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,364,000 after buying an additional 24,389 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 23.1% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 123,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,863,000 after acquiring an additional 23,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 6,405 shares during the period. 83.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATVI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.18.

Activision Blizzard Trading Up 0.9 %

ATVI stock opened at $79.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.45. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.40 and a 12 month high of $91.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.29 and its 200 day moving average is $77.78. The company has a market capitalization of $62.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.52.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.39). Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 29.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Activision Blizzard

In other news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 10,812 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total transaction of $850,688.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,899,560.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

About Activision Blizzard

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.