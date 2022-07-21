Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,349 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,687 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 77,420 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,178,000 after acquiring an additional 10,188 shares in the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 30,149 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 14,358 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Intel by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,831 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,138 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intel Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet cut Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.28.

INTC opened at $40.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $165.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.56. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.54 and a fifty-two week high of $56.54.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.25%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

