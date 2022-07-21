Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 197.9% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $1,349,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Mondelez International by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 200,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,310,000 after buying an additional 12,802 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 115.2% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 56.7% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.27.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $61.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $85.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.90. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.63 and a 52-week high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.72%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.14%.

Insider Transactions at Mondelez International

In other news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $2,008,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,100.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

